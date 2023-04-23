Video: Horse Cart Race On Delhi Road, Cops Arrest 10

The incident is from Kamla Market, a major shopping centre in north Delhi.

It was no racetrack, but two horse carts were seen charging down a Delhi road this afternoon, with men on scooters whooping, pushing them to go faster. It ended in the arrest of 10 men.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed and the men were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including breach of traffic rules. They were also charged for violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"The apprehended persons were creating a nuisance on the road and putting the lives of road users in danger. Hence, the action was taken against them under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), 268 (public nuisance), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The video, which is now in wide circulation, shows scores of men, without helmets, riding scooters alongside the horse cart and cheering the tongawallahs to go faster.

The police have also seized four horses and three two-whellers.