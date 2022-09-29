Video: Have You Seen Sharad Pawar's Daughter Supriya Sule Do The Garba Yet?

Several women also took selfies with Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nationalist Congress MP Supriya Sule today performed the Garba and Dandiya at a Navratri event in Maharashtra's Indapur. Videos of Ms Sule dancing at the event have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, the Baramati MP is seen dancing with other women on 'Chogada' from the movie Loveyatri. Hundreds of women attended the event in Lakhewadi in Indapur.

Several women also took selfies with Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Navratri, the festival of nine nights, started on Monday. During this time, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Garba and Dandiya are popular dance forms performed in Gujarat and other parts of India during Navratri.

Videos of Garba performances have become a common sight this week. Earlier today, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared one such celebration from Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. A video tweeted by Mr Mahindra showed a jubilant crowd performing Garba and Dandiya as onlookers cheered.