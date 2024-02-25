Video: Goods Train Runs 70 Km Without Driver In Punjab, Causes Scare

The goods train - carrying stones - crossed about five stations

A major accident was averted after a goods train ran on the tracks driverless for about 70 kilometres in Punjab today, triggering a scare.

Officials said the driver forgot to pull the hand break before getting off the train - that was on a halt at the Pathankot station - because of which it started moving on a sloppy track.

The goods train - carrying stones - crossed about five stations before it was stopped in Uchi Bassi. "The train was stopped after a Railway official placed wood blocks on the tracks to stop the train," officials said.

"No causality was reported in the incident," officials said.

A video of the train, which has gone viral on social media, shows the train passing by a station at a very high speed.

Officials said they are trying to identify any potential safety lapses to avoid any such incidents in the future. "The exact reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained," they said.