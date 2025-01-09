Video: Forest Department Guard Chases Lion Away From Rail Track

A forest department guard chased away a lion crossing a railway track in Gujarat's Bhavnagar without any fear or confrontation with the feline. A viral video of the incident, shot near the Lilya station, shows the lion seeing the man while crossing the track and then walking ahead.

The guard then begins chasing the lion with a stick, like one would a cow or sheep.

Railway Public Relations Officer Shambhuji said in a telephonic conversation that the incident occurred on January 6 at around 3 pm at gate number LC-31 of Lilya railway station.

As temperatures drop in Gujarat, the forest department employees remain on an alert regarding the protection of lions in rural areas. The railway department is also showing vigilance regarding the same.

This incident has drawn praises from netizens regarding the courage and vigilance of the forest department employee.