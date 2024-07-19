Video: Children Jump On E-Rickshaw, Chase Foreigners For Money In Delhi

The video is currently circulating on social media, having already amassed over a million views.

A couple of foreign tourists, seated in an autorickshaw, found themselves in an unsettling situation when they were chased by two homeless child beggars, making the tourists feel unsafe in Delhi.

A video, posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, shows two homeless girls chasing the foreign tourists. One of the tourists exclaimed, "Oh my God, this is so much!" as he recorded the video. The man seated on the other side of the vehicle commented, "Can't believe what's happening right now."

Typical concern of every foreign tourist visiting Delhi, India. pic.twitter.com/l1Ihr39e1s — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 18, 2024

While one girl clung to the vehicle's rods, another dramatically sprinted alongside the moving autorickshaw, grabbing the back handle in an effort to beg for money despite the tourists' refusals.

As the girls continued to chase them, the foreigners called out for help, stating, "This is not safe." The video is currently circulating on social media, having already amassed over a million views.

However, despite the evident discomfort of the tourists due to the beggar children, the incident appears to have elicited no reaction from the autorickshaw driver. This indifference from the driver highlights that such incidents are not uncommon in the national capital.

Several videos online document similar instances of foreign tourists being approached or followed by beggars. Another video, uploaded on YouTube last year, shows yet another foreigner being chased by a girl on the streets as she asks for "rupees." According to the non-governmental organisation Youth Reach, Delhi still has nearly 70,000 street children, with more than half of them engaged in begging.