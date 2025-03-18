Video: Fire Breaks Out Near Indian Oil Depot In Jharkhand, Village Evacuated

A massive fire broke out near an Indian Oil Terminal in Jharkhand's Devghar today. People from the nearby village have been evacuated and a goods and passenger train at the Jasidh station - located close to the spot - have been moved away.

The fire started in the bushes in the Badaladih village of Devghar's Jasidih and spread over a large area. An Indian Oil Terminal is located in the Jasidih Industrial Area, close to where the fire broke out.

The fire has spread to the premises of the Indian Oil depot. Reportedly some gas pipes are located at a distance where the fire has broken out. Fire engines are present at the spot and the Indian Oil Corporation is also taking measures to control its spread and safeguard the gas pipes from the blaze.

People from the Santhaldih village - which is located near the oil depot - have been told to evacuate.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has a petroleum storage and distribution centre in the industrial area. Petrol, diesel and other petroleum products are stored here for distribution in Jharkhand and surrounding areas.

A video showed flames close to the storage containers of Indian Oil and thick black smoke billowing toward the depot. In another video, police officials are present in the nearby village, asking people to evacuate soon to avert a disaster. Villagers were seen dousing flames with several fire extinguishers.

More details awaited.