Video: Moment When Mohali Building Collapsed Trapping Several Under Rubble

At least two people have died in the Mohali building collapse.

Mohali building collapse: A short three-second video has emerged capturing the moments before a four-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali last evening. At least two people have died in the collapse. Indian Army and National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) teams are working round-the-clock to rescue several others feared trapped under the rubble for over 17 hours.

The two victims have been identified as Drishti Verma from Theog and Abhishek from Haryana's Ambala. Verma was rescued from the rubble last night, but she died at the Sohana Hospital. Abhishek's body was recovered from the rubble this morning.

Initial inquiries have revealed an excavation work was being carried out in an adjacent plot without any permission by the owner of the building, a senior official told reporters.

A case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against the owners of the building - Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, the official added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been monitoring the situation over the phone. In an online post, he has assured action against the culprits and appealed to people for cooperation.

"Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration," he said.