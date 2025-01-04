Video: Drunk Driver Hits Biker, Drags Him For Several Metres In Uttar Pradesh

A drunk man dragged a man on his car's bonnet for several metres before crashing at the entrance of a pharmacy in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The incident, which took place yesterday evening, was caught on CCTV which showed the man on the bonnet and bike stuck on the bumper of the car. A few people standing outside the store noticed the car coming their way and stepped aside a few seconds before the driver crashed the car at the entrance of the store.

The drunk man stepped out of the car and was surrounded by people who thrashed him.

Two bike riders were injured in the incident and their condition is reportedly critical. The police have arrested the drunk man and a case has been registered.