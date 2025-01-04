Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Drunk Driver Hits Biker, Drags Him For Several Metres In Uttar Pradesh

The incident, which took place yesterday evening, was caught on CCTV which showed the man on the bonnet and bike stuck on the bumper of the car.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The drunk man stepped out of the car and was surrounded by people who thrashed him.

A drunk man dragged a man on his car's bonnet for several metres before crashing at the entrance of a pharmacy in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The incident, which took place yesterday evening, was caught on CCTV which showed the man on the bonnet and bike stuck on the bumper of the car. A few people standing outside the store noticed the car coming their way and stepped aside a few seconds before the driver crashed the car at the entrance of the store. 

The drunk man stepped out of the car and was surrounded by people who thrashed him.

Two bike riders were injured in the incident and their condition is reportedly critical. The police have arrested the drunk man and a case has been registered. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Drunk Driver, Amroha, Hit And Run
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.