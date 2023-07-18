Video: Delhi Tourist Chased, Beaten In Agra, Kept Pleading To Be Spared

The clip was recorded by a CCTV camera installed inside a sweet shop.

In Agra, a tourist who came from New Delhi to visit the Taj Mahal, was chased and assaulted with batons and rods by devotees after his car touched one of them. The incident took place on Monday and the video has gone viral on Twitter. Several Twitter users tagged Uttar Pradesh Police who informed that the Tajganj police station was directed to take necessary action and five people arrested. Taj Mahal is a famous tourist spot in Agra and thousands of tourists visit the 17th century every year.

According to Twitter users, the incident took place from Basai Chowki in Tajganj area of Agra. The clip was recorded by a CCTV camera installed inside a sweet shop where the incident took place.

Watch the video:

The tourist kept apologising but his attackers ignore all his pleas. The man entered the sweet shop to save himself but his baton-wielding attackers follow him inside the shop.

He was brutally thrashed and the assault continued for several minutes.

Reacting to the video, the police informed on Twitter that they have taken cognizance of the incident and arrested five people involved in the incident. The police said in another tweet that five people have been arrested and search is on for other attackers.

Social media users were shocked by the incident and urged the police to take strict action against the attackers.

"These people brutally thrashed the tourist. They should also be beaten in the same way," commented one user. "Great work by Agra police department... This is why we always trust our system...agra police give us one more reason to trust our system," tweeted another user.