Video: Crackers Go Off In Maharashtra Cinema During 'Tiger 3' Night Show

The crackers went off during the night show in Mohan cinema

They had planned to watch an action-packed movie with exhilarating sequences dodging bullets and bombs. Little did they know they will star in a parallel movie, struggling to dodge crackers going off all around their seats in the cinema hall.

As Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' released across the country yesterday, Mohan cinema in Maharashtra's Malegaon slotted five shows in day for the spy movie. During the 9.30 pm show last night, crackers went off near the seating area, creating a stampede-like situation.

A shocking video from inside the cinema hall has now gone viral. The clip starts with dark visuals from the cinema hall. Whistles are heard as Salman Khan appears on the screen.

Suddenly, action from inside the hall trumps action on the screen. Crackers go off near the screen as people seated on the balcony fished out phones to record the baffling sight. As people seated in the area run away from the crackers, more go off from under the surrounding seats. The embers fly high up as people are seen doing all they can to protect themselves. The horror lasts for over one-and-a-half minutes as many in the audience are heard cheering while others look stupefied. Some try to run towards the doors, while others climb their seats.

When the crackers finally turn to ash, the cinema hall is full of smoke. Those in the audience are heard cheering and hooting. Some on the balcony, away from the crackers' spots, also break into a dance.

Police have said they are examining the video and a probe is on.