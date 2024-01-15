Video: Couple's Bizarre Act On A Two-Wheeler In Mumbai Prompts Police Action

Mumbai Traffic Police has now been asked to take action against the couple.

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes have been reported from various parts of the country. A video of a couple romancing on a speeding two-wheeler in Mumbai has gone viral on the internet. The video has received massive flak on social media. The clip recorded by an onlooker is from the Bandra Reclamation area.

The post was shared by Bandra Buzz on X. In the video, the man and the woman can be sitting facing each other on a scooter wearing a shawl. The two tightly embrace each other and smile at the camera towards the end of the video. Further, both of them were seen without a helmet on a busy road.

This daring duo was spotted at Bandra Reclamation, turning heads with their unconventional scooter ride. @MumbaiPolice we kindly request your attention to ensure everyone's safety on the roads. 🛵 pic.twitter.com/mKrqCILXog — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) January 13, 2024

The clip went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct. "This daring duo was spotted at Bandra Reclamation, turning heads with their unconventional scooter ride. @MumbaiPolice we kindly request your attention to ensure everyone's safety on the roads," reads the caption of the video.

Mumbai Traffic Police has now been asked to take action against the couple.

Several people also commented on the video. "This is not DARING,it's stupidity at its best," said a user.

"Let me know about it, any app that considers complaints from whoever breaks traffic rules or humanity rules," said an X user.

"Just gaining attention through this, they know it will be on such platforms and will be tagged to police and it will be actioned too....bus surkhiyon mein rehna hai inlogo ko (they just want to be in headlines)," said another person.

A third user said, "Iska bike ka number lekar police station mein complaint karo," (Register his bike number and report him to the police).

Another user added, "Why traffic police is not taking any action? There are many cameras fitted on roads."

