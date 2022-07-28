Video: Body Dragged With Rope, Bihar Cops Called Out For 'Insensitivity'

The body hasn't been identified yet.

A video showing a body being dragged by a rope tied to its leg in Bihar's Begusarai has triggered outrage against the local police with many calling the treatment "inhumane".

The body of an unknown person was today found on the roadside in Begusarai, sparking tension in the area. The treatment of the body has also raised questions about the sensitivity of the police.

Locals informed the police after spotting a body near the Nipania cement factory near the Lakho police station in the area. Cops reached the spot and took possession of the body. However, a video shows two men dragging the body on the ground by a rope tied to the leg of the body. The body is then taken to a local hospital in a tractor where it is shifted to a stretcher and wheeled inside. Even during the shifting, nobody makes any physical contact with the body and it's pulled out by tugging on the rope tied to the leg.

It is being speculated that the body has also been scavenged by stray dogs. The police have taken the body into their possession and sent it for post-mortem. They have also started further action. However, the Begusarai police has come under severe criticism, with many slamming them for treating a body like an animal carcass.