Video: Bihar Man Bitten By Snake Walks Into Hospital With Reptile In Hand

A Russell's Viper - one of the most venomous snakes in the world - bit a man in Bihar's Bhagalpur. What he did next was unexpected.

The man, Prakash Mandal, grabbed the venomous snake's mouth, wrapped it around his neck and went to the hospital. The doctors and patients were stunned to see the man, in a dhoti, holding a snake, seeking urgent treatment in the emergency ward after being bitten.

People were recording the bizarre scene unfolding on the hospital premises. The attendants of the patients were standing at a distance from the man, fearing that if the reptile came off the man's hand, anything could happen. A man was seen holding Prakash's hand and escorting him to a secluded area to ensure everyone on the premises was safe.

The man's next move was even surprising. He lay on the floor, tightly holding Russell's Viper with his right hand.

Another video showed Prakash lying on a stretcher with the snake. He seemed to be in pain but ensured that the reptile stayed in his hand.

The doctor said it would be difficult to treat him if he continued to hold the snake. He finally let the snake go. The condition of the man is unknown but he is still under treatment.

Russell's Viper is a highly venomous terrestrial snake of the family Viperidae. It is found from India to Taiwan and Java, most often in open country. It is a major cause of snakebite deaths within its range because it often exists in farmlands where human contact is abundant.

These snakes have been found living in Bhagalpur, sometimes in someone's house or sometimes in a hostel. Hundreds of Russell's Vipers have been rescued in the last few years.