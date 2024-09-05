Video: Bengaluru Woman Harassed By Auto Driver For Cancelling Ride

Ola responded to her post saying the incident "sounds quite alarming"and will be investigated.

A woman in Bengaluru was harassed and allegedly slapped by an Ola auto driver after she cancelled her ride booked through the ride hailing app. A video of the altercation, shared on social media, shows the auto driver and the woman arguing, during which he tries to snatch her phone.

In the video, an agitated cab driver argues aggressively with the woman. When she questions why he is shouting, he responds, “Tera baap deta hain kya gas ke paise? (Does your father pay me for the gas?)". The woman then says she will file a police complaint, to which the driver retorts that she can do as she wishes. She also asks why he slapped her, and the furious driver attempts to snatch her phone, insisting she get into his auto to go to the police station, but she refuses. The video concludes with the driver finally leaving.

The woman said that she and her friend initially booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours and cancelled the one booked by her friend when the one she booked arrived first after which the driver from the cancelled cab followed and abused them.

"Yesterday in Bangalore (Bengaluru), my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she canceled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuse," she wrote on social media X demanding immediate action.

"The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and making derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences," she further alleged.

The woman also claimed that the driver tried to snatch her phone and slapped her when she resisted.

"Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he'd beat me with his slippers too," she alleged further.

Ola responded to her post saying the incident "sounds quite alarming" and will be investigated.

Additional Director General of Police Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar also responded to her post and said, "Such behaviour is unacceptable. (A) few people like him give (the) auto drivers community a bad name. Have informed the concerned to take appropriate action."