Video: Bengaluru Traffic Cop's Advice As Elephant Hits Bike Parked On Road

The traffic police often try to create awareness about rules and regulations through creative memes and social media posts. This time, a video has been shared by the police to prevent people from parking their vehicles on main roads.

Shared by Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP traffic (east division), Bengaluru, on Twitter, the video opens with a group of people standing on the roadside as three bikes are parked near them. Moments later, the locals begin to panic and rush inside as an elephant charges towards them and aggressively rams into one of the parked bikes, knocking it down.

“Don't park on the main road,” the IPS officer wrote.

At the time of writing this, the video collected close to 3.5 lakh views on the platform and drew various reactions.

“This is so hilarious. Nice to see police communicating through fun humour,” a user wrote.

This is so hilarious ????????

One sarcastically said, “Give the elephant a police job. He is good at his work”.

Another suggested the elephant was on a traffic rules enforcement drive.

One joked, “Plot twist: the elephant is an undercover traffic cop”.

“Even the elephant knows the rules..super,” a comment read.

“This jumbo is desperately needed in Bengaluru,” a person wrote.

Some highlighted how the elephant knocked down the bike with ease.

“Threw a 150 kg bike as if it's some beach ball,” a user wrote.

“So you can hire a few elephants to overcome the traffic woes!” a person wrote.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the incident took place in Kerala's Malappuram in October last year. After the incident, the elephant was guided away from the area and into the forest region by locals and forest officials.

In November 2022, an elephant was caught on camera chasing off people at the Rongjuli area in Assam's Goalpara district. Locals said that a herd of tuskers came out from a nearby jungle and took shelter in the area in search of food.