Video: Bengaluru Man Arrested For Riding Bike With Woman Sitting On Lap

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes have been reported from various parts of the country. In a similar incident, a man was seen riding a motorcycle with a woman in his lap in Bengaluru. The video went viral, prompting the city police to take action against the driver.

The video was also shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on X. As per the clip, the incident happened on May 17 on the Bangalore International Airport road. The video opens to show a woman sitting one-sided on the biker's lap with her hands wrapped around his neck. Both of them were also not wearing helmets.

''Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly,'' the tweet on X read.

Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly. 🛑🏍️#RideResponsiblypic.twitter.com/Cdg96cpdXx — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) May 19, 2024

Taking cognisance of the video, the Hebbal traffic police tracked the vehicle number and arrested the accused. Toward the end of the video, the text reads, ''Think safety, ride safely. Protect lives on the road. Bengaluru is a city to cherish, not a place to mess around.''

The video has amassed more than 22,000 views, 356 likes, and more than 50 retweets. Several users asked the cops to take action against both of them, and not just the driver.

One user wrote, ''Why not that girl, why can't she be arrested.? Arrest her too.''

Another person commented, ''Both need to be punished. Indiscipline and irresponsible people.''

A third stated, ''Only imposing a fine will not help. Cancel his DL and put him in jail.'' A fourth added, ''Very good, appreciated blrcitytraffic police. In this issue both made a mistake, why only men? Fine more penalty & display their identity to the public.''