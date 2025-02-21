Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: At Marathi Lit Fest, PM Modi's Gesture To Sharad Pawar

The special gesture from the Prime Minister won applause from the audience.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: At Marathi Lit Fest, PM Modi's Gesture To Sharad Pawar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special gesture towards NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar to help him take his seat and offer him a glass of water won applause from the audience at the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sammelan here on Friday.

Modi, who was to start the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp, requested Pawar, the chairman of the reception committee of the event, to come forward and do the honours with him.

Later, as Pawar concluded his remarks and reached his seat next to Modi, the Prime Minister helped the octogenarian leader to his seat and even offered him a glass of water.

The special gesture from the Prime Minister won applause from the audience.

As Modi started his speech, he made it a point to say that it was at Pawar's invitation that he agreed to inaugurate the event.

"Today, at the invitation of Sharad Pawarji, I have got this opportunity to join this proud tradition," he said.

Modi and Pawar were seen chatting affectionately throughout the function.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar, Marathi Lit Fest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now