Video: Assam Cop Rescues 26-Year-Old From Suicide Attempt On River Bridge

A policeman in Assam's Guwahati on Friday pulled off a heroic rescue of a 26-year-old person standing on the ledge of a bridge, earning praise from social media users, and a cash award from the state police.

A viral video of the incident shows Lankeswar Kalit, the cop, scaling the bridge's boundary wall as a huge crowd watches. He can be seen gesturing to the person, who is sitting on a ledge, to not make any drastic move. He can be seen slowly approaching the person, and holding them up.

The dramatic incident was reported from the Saraighat flyover in Guwahati at around 3:20 pm.

Police said the person attempted suicide by jumping from the Saraighat bridge into the Brahmaputra River. A police team from the Jalukbari outpost immediately rushed to the spot and Lankeswar Kalita of Jalukbari outpost "showed exemplary courage and dedication to his duty and rescued the person without fearing for his own life".

He was awarded Rs 10,000 as a reward.