Video: Centre Traces Journey Of India-US Ties Under PM Modi

India-US relations enjoy consistent bipartisan support in the US Congress. (file)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the US today on a landmark state visit, the highest diplomatic reception reserved for closest allies, the Ministry Of External Affairs shared a video highlighting various facets of the 'consequential' India-US relationship.

This will be the PM's eighth visit to the US since 2014, though it's his first state visit. He has visited the country in September 2014, September 2015, March 2016, June 2016, June 2017, September 2019, and September 2021.

As PM @narendramodi is en route to USA, a peek into various facets of the consequential 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 relationship. pic.twitter.com/TDt3yjvWat — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 20, 2023

On Wednesday, the World Yoga Day, the Prime Minister would lead the Yoga event at the UN building. The PM will then meet US President Joe Biden in Washington DC.

The PM will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress for the second time, making him the first Prime Minister to do so.

PM Modi and President Biden have met several times since Mr Biden assumed the presidency in 2021. They met in Japan last month, in Indonesia in November 2022, in Germany in June 2022, in Japan in May 2022, in the UK in November 2021, in Italy in October 2021, and in the US in September 2021.

The two leaders have also interacted in various virtual meetings and summits. India and US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership, the video from the foreign ministry said.

2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Foreign and Defence Ministers of both countries provides strategic guidance and vision in foreign policy, defence and security issues since 2018.

India was designated as US's "Major Defence Partner" in June 2016, and does more military exercises with them than with any other country.

The PM will interact with leading American CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

With a trade of over $191 billion (in 2022), US is India's largest trading partner. Around 2,000 US companies are operating in India.

Spread across all 50 states of the US, Indian companies have invested close to $40 billion, supporting around 4,25,000 jobs in the US.

India-USA CEO Forum and India-USA Commercial Dialogue are effective platforms for dialogue and closer collaboration for the mutual benefit of both economies.

The video then mentions how the two countries are partnering for climate action, the International Solar Alliance, Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology, India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, and cooperation for health and space.