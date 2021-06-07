Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Deaths In Fire At Pune Sanitiser Firm

A major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday condoled the loss of lives in a fire at a chemical firm in Maharashtra's Pune district.

At least 18 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others were missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.

"Pained to hear the news of the loss of lives in a fire accident in a factory in Pune," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Pained to hear the news of the loss of lives in a fire accident in a factory in Pune. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 7, 2021

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.