Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Discharged From AIIMS

Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Discharged From AIIMS
Jagdeep Dhankhar has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days. (File)
New Delhi:

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday after making a satisfactory recovery, the premier hospital said.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments, it said in a statement.

"After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12," AIIMS-Delhi said.

He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep Dhankhar Discharged, AIIMS
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now