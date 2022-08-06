Vice President Elections Live Updates: Numbers Stacked In Favour Of NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar

Members of parliament of both houses will today vote to elect the next Vice President in an election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition's Margaret Alva. With numbers stacked in favour of the NDA, former West Bengal governor Dhankhar is set for an easy win.

Cracks were visible in opposition unity as Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from voting alleging lack of consultations while deciding on the name of Ms Alva.

The 80-year-old Margaret Alva is a Congress veteran and has served as governor of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while the 71-year-old Jagdeep Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Vice Presidential elections:

