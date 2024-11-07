Veterinarian Can Meet Monkey He Nursed To Health: Madras High Court

The court has observed that the bonding between a human and an animal ought to be handled sensitively.

In a heartwarming decision, the Madras High Court has allowed a veterinarian to reunite with a partially paralysed baby monkey he treated for 10 months in Coimbatore.

The animal, a survivor of multiple dog bites in Coimbatore, was recently transferred to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai by forest authorities, without considering its welfare, the petitioner said in a plea.

The veterinarian Dr Vallaiappan, while seeking custody of the monkey, argued that it requires ongoing care as it hasn't fully recovered or become independent. The court has permitted him to visit the monkey on Saturday and file a report so the court can decide on the plea.

The veterinarian took care of the animal from December last year to October this year, till authorities shifted the monkey a fortnight ago. The court has observed that the bonding between a human and an animal ought to be handled sensitively.