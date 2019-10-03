Vande Bharat Express From Delhi To Katra Flagged Off: Know All About India's Fastest Train

Vande Bharat Express will ease travel to Katra for Maa Vaishno Devi devotees, the Indian Railways said. The minimum fare of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is Rs 1,630.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 03, 2019 11:27 IST
Vande Bharat Express train is made in India and will run from Delhi to Katra.

New Delhi:  Vande Bharat Express on Delhi-Katra route was flagged off today by Home Minister Amit Shah who called it a "big gift" for Jammu and Kashmir's development and for promoting religious tourism. "I'm proud that this made-in-India train is being flagged-off from here today. The railway is working towards achieving its targets keeping in mind principles of speed, scale and service," the Home Minister said after showing green flag to the train at New Delhi railway station. The Vande Bharat Express will ease travel to Katra for Maa Vaishno Devi devotees, the Indian Railways said.
Know All About Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express:
  1. The semi-high speed Train 18, which was rechristened as Vande Bharat Express, is country's second such train. The first Vande Bharat Express on Delhi- Varanasi route began operations in February this year.
  2. The indigenously developed train Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph, making it India's fastest train.
  3. Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express offers plush interiors and is equipped with wi-fi, bio vaccum toilets, GPS-based infotainment system, CCTV surveillance, among other features.
  4. Vande Bharat Express will begin operations from Delhi at 6 am and reach Katra in 8 hours at 2 pm. From Katra, the train will start its journey at 3 pm and reach Delhi at 11 pm.
  5. The minimum fare of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is Rs 1,630 and the maximum fare is Rs 3,014.




