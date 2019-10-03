Vande Bharat Express From Delhi To Katra Flagged Off: Know All About India's Fastest Train

Know All About Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express:
- The semi-high speed Train 18, which was rechristened as Vande Bharat Express, is country's second such train. The first Vande Bharat Express on Delhi- Varanasi route began operations in February this year.
- The indigenously developed train Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph, making it India's fastest train.
- Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express offers plush interiors and is equipped with wi-fi, bio vaccum toilets, GPS-based infotainment system, CCTV surveillance, among other features.
- Vande Bharat Express will begin operations from Delhi at 6 am and reach Katra in 8 hours at 2 pm. From Katra, the train will start its journey at 3 pm and reach Delhi at 11 pm.
- The minimum fare of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express is Rs 1,630 and the maximum fare is Rs 3,014.
