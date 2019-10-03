Vande Bharat Express From Delhi To Katra Flagged Off: Know All About India's Fastest Train

Vande Bharat Express train is made in India and will run from Delhi to Katra.

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express on Delhi-Katra route was flagged off today by Home Minister Amit Shah who called it a "big gift" for Jammu and Kashmir's development and for promoting religious tourism. "I'm proud that this made-in-India train is being flagged-off from here today. The railway is working towards achieving its targets keeping in mind principles of speed, scale and service," the Home Minister said after showing green flag to the train at New Delhi railway station. The Vande Bharat Express will ease travel to Katra for Maa Vaishno Devi devotees, the Indian Railways said.