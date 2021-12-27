How Senior Citizens With Illnesses Can Get Vaccine Starting Jan 10

From January 10, healthcare and frontline workers can get a third precautionary dose.

Seniors above 60 with other illnesses can also get the shot with the advice of their doctors.

There will be no mix-and-match of vaccines, unlike many other countries, sources said.

Precaution doses will be a third dose of the same vaccine a person has taken, they added.

Only those who took the second dose nine months or 39 weeks ago are eligible for this.

They will have to register with their existing CoWIN account.

SMS messages will also be sent out informing beneficiaries when their third dose is due.

Teens aged 15-18 can also get their COVID-19 shots starting Jan 3.

Covaxin is the only vaccine that has been cleared for this age group so far.