'Vaccine Hesitancy Global Phenomenon': Centre Dispels 'Myths'

Vaccine hesitancy is a globally accepted phenomenon, said the government today in what it titled "Busting Myths of Immunization", underscoring that the issue should be addressed at the community level in a scientific manner.

The centre said a "COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Strategy" was shared with all the states at the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The vaccine hesitancy has been reported from rural and tribal-dominated areas in the country with rumours regarding the safety of shots.

Recently, a video from Uttar Pradesh of an elderly woman hiding behind a drum to dodge a Covid vaccine team, shared widely on social media, spotlighted the big challenge of inoculating people in parts of rural India.

Eventually, the woman did come out of her "hiding place" and was vaccinated that same day.

In another episode from Madhya Pradesh, a team led by a woman tehsildar (revenue official) that visited Malikhedi village of Ujjain district on May 24 to motivate villagers for Covid vaccination was attacked by villagers.

The centre said it is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to improve the situation.

