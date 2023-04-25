Uttarakhand's Mana: 5 Points On 'India's First Village'

The renaming has been done as part of government's 'Vibrant Village' scheme, which found mention in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech in Parliament. It aims to develop villages in 46 border blocks across 19 districts, four states and one Union Territory.

According to Uttarakhand Tourism website, Mana is around 3219 metres above sea level. It rests on the banks of River Saraswati.

The website also said that Mana village is home to the Bhotias (Mongol tribe).

Best time to visit Mana village is from May to early November. After that, the region remains inaccessible due to heavy snowfall till April.