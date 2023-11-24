Uttarakhand Tunnel Live Updates: Rescue Ops Halted Again After Technical Snag

Rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel.

The drilling work at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 trapped workers was halted again on Thursday night after the augur machine encountered a technical snag.

Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel.

"Currently, the machine is being repaired, which will take a few hours. If no other problem arises, the rescue operation will possibly resume tomorrow morning after 9 am," an official said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will stay overnight at the site to monitor the rescue operations which entered the final phase on Wednesday.

Here are the LIVE updates on the rescue operations:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Nov 24, 2023 07:16 (IST) #WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Latest visuals from outside the tunnel



Drilling work was halted yesterday after a technical snag in the Auger drilling machine. Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel pic.twitter.com/OVpFR5og7R - ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023