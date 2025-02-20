Uttarakhand Tables Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget With Emphasis On Infra, Agriculture

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Thursday presented Budget of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the assembly for 2025-26 with an emphasis on innovation, agriculture, connectivity and infrastructure development.

The size of the Budget is Rs 1,01,175.33 crore, including revenue expenditure of Rs 59,954.65 crore and a capital outlay of Rs 41,220.68 crore.

Uttarakhand had passed a Budget of over Rs 89,000 crore for the last fiscal year.

Tabling it in the assembly, Mr Aggrawal said it sets a roadmap for the development of a strong Uttarakhand, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agriculture, industry, energy, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and ayush are the foundation of a prosperous and developed Uttarakhand, he said.

The Budget is a reflection of these priorities of the state government that can be understood with the four letters of the English alphabet N, A, M, O, Aggrawal said.

N stands for Navachar (innovation), A for Aatmnirbhar Uttarakhand, M for Mahan Virasat (great heritage) and O for Ojaswi Manav Sansadhan (a spirited human resource).

Soon after the Budget was tabled in the House, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it was a Budget prepared after holding consultations with different sections and reflected the people's aspirations.

"The Budget has adopted a holistic approach. It incorporates suggestions that came up during consultations held with different sections and reflects the aspirations of people. It is a holistic Budget that takes care of women, farmers, youth and the poor," Mr Dhami told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)