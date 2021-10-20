Floods Updates: 46 Dead In Uttarakhand Due To Heavy Rains, Flooding

Over 300 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand so far. (File)

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the fourth consecutive day has led to chaos and disaster across the hilly state, with flooded roads and buildings, destroyed bridges and overflowing water bodies leaving locals and tourists stranded - some in remote and dangerous locations.

Uttarakhand's Ranikhet and Almora have been completely cut off from plains for second straight day due to heavy rain and landslides.

46 people have been reported dead, including labourers from Nepal who were buried alive by rubble, and people from Champawat district where a house collapsed after a landslide. The casualties have left authorities fearing for the lives of people who may be trapped under debris.

However, over 300 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand so far.

Meanwhile, Kerala braces itself for another spell of downpour from today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that the southern state has received 135 per cent excess rain during the period from October 1 to 19.

During the heavy spell on October 16 when the IMD issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall, numerous incidents of landslips and other rain-related accidents were reported from south-central districts of Kerala, resulting in at least 27 deaths.

Oct 20, 2021 10:25 (IST) Uttarakhand Rains: State Disaster Response Force carries out rescue operations

Uttarakhand: SDRF carried out rescue operations in residential areas of Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which faces a flood-like situation due to rainfall.



SDRF Commandant Navneet Singh also joined in the rescue operations. (19.10.2021)

Oct 20, 2021 10:11 (IST) Uttarakhand Floods: Uttarakhand's Ranikhet, Almora Cut Off Amid Rain, Fuel Only For Emergency

Uttarakhand's Ranikhet and Almora remain cut off from the plains - and the former was today forced to ration fuel for emergency services - for a second consecutive day, as the hilly state battles floods and landslides triggered by four consecutive days of heavy rain.

There is little or no fuel available in Ranikhet (around 320 km from Dehradun); what is left has been reserved for emergency services. Low-voltage electricity has been restored after 24 hours, and fibre optic cables (providing telephone and internet services) have been cut in multiple locations.

In Almora (around 345 km from Dehradun), seven people died yesterday, news agency ANI reported.

Overall, at least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state; senior police officer Nilesh Anand Bharne told news agency PTI 47 had died, with most deaths (42) in the Kumaon region.

Oct 20, 2021 10:09 (IST) Uttarakhand Rains: Repair efforts after multiple landslides across the state

Uttarakhand: A stretch of road being cleared with the help of machines in Jeolikote of Nainital district, near which an incident of landslide took place.

Oct 20, 2021 10:06 (IST) Uttarakhand Government To Give Rs 4 Lakh Aid To Families Of Those Killed In Rain-Related Incidents

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who had lost their lives in the disaster. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.