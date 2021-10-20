Floods Updates: 46 Dead In Uttarakhand Due To Heavy Rains, Flooding

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the fourth consecutive day has led to chaos and disaster across the hilly state, with flooded roads and buildings, destroyed bridges and overflowing water bodies leaving locals and tourists stranded - some in remote and dangerous locations.
Uttarakhand's Ranikhet and Almora have been completely cut off from plains for second straight day due to heavy rain and landslides.
46 people have been reported dead, including labourers from Nepal who were buried alive by rubble, and people from Champawat district where a house collapsed after a landslide. The casualties have left authorities fearing for the lives of people who may be trapped under debris.
However, over 300 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand so far.
Meanwhile, Kerala braces itself for another spell of downpour from today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that the southern state has received 135 per cent excess rain during the period from October 1 to 19.
During the heavy spell on October 16 when the IMD issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall, numerous incidents of landslips and other rain-related accidents were reported from south-central districts of Kerala, resulting in at least 27 deaths.
Here are the Live Updates on the Rains and Floods in Uttarakhand and Kerala:
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF carried out rescue operations in residential areas of Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which faces a flood-like situation due to rainfall.- ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021
SDRF Commandant Navneet Singh also joined in the rescue operations. (19.10.2021) pic.twitter.com/0LKc2TmJ08
Uttarakhand's Ranikhet and Almora remain cut off from the plains - and the former was today forced to ration fuel for emergency services - for a second consecutive day, as the hilly state battles floods and landslides triggered by four consecutive days of heavy rain.
Uttarakhand: A stretch of road being cleared with the help of machines in Jeolikote of Nainital district, near which an incident of landslide took place. pic.twitter.com/ZDYTQs5xlI- ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, the federal force said on Tuesday.