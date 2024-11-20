Uttarakhand Polls: 75% Booths Webcast, GPS Tracking For Election Vehicles

A control room has been set up to monitor webcasting and GPS tracking. (Representational)

For the first time in any election, 75% of polling booths will be webcast, and 205 vehicles used in the election process will be monitored via GPS, as per official statement.

Under the guidance and supervision of Chief Election Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam, continuous efforts are being made to ensure the election process is fearless, fair, and transparent. A recent example of this is the by-election in the Kedarnath Assembly constituency.

CCTV cameras have been installed at 75% of polling stations for the by-election. These polling centres will be continuously monitored through webcasting by the District Election Office, the Chief Election Officer's Office, and the Election Commission.

The Election Commission regularly introduces new measures to enhance transparency in the election process. As part of this initiative, CCTV cameras are installed at polling stations to ensure comprehensive monitoring, a method referred to as webcasting. Previously, CCTV cameras were deployed in only 50% of assembly polling centres.

By Tuesday evening, CCTV installation had been completed at 130 of the 173 centres, with cross-checks finalised. Additionally, GPS devices have been installed in 205 election vehicles, enabling their operations to be fully tracked.

A control room has been set up at the Chief Election Office and the District Election Office to monitor webcasting and GPS tracking. The designated nodal officer will oversee the entire process.

