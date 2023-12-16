Uttarakhand Headmaster Suspended For Allegedly Indulging In Obscene Acts With Students

A student alleged the headmaster made him touch him at inappropriate places.

The headmaster of a school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli has been suspended for indulging in obscene acts with his minor students while the district administration has ordered a probe into the charges.

Several children have narrated the harrowing experiences they were subjected to by the headmaster, including those that constituted grave offences under the law.

One of them alleged the headmaster made him touch him at inappropriate places.

"Sir used to indulge in obscene acts with me. I repeatedly requested him to stop, but he never listened to me. He had shut the door once and the students opened it," he claimed.

He alleged the headmaster also used indecent language and showed him "obscene videos" on his phone.

Another girl alleged that the teacher had forcibly kissed her.

"I had gone to deliver milk when he dragged me towards him and forcibly kissed me. This continued for three days," she claimed.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has ordered a probe and directed the education department and the police to take action against the headmaster.

The education department later suspended the accused headmaster.