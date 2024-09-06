Uttarakhand Government Employees Can Now Participate In RSS Activities

Representational Image

The Uttarakhand government has said that participation of state employees in morning and evening meetings and other cultural and social activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not be considered a violation of Uttarakhand State Employees Conduct Rules-2002.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan has issued orders that state employees can participate in RSS programs provided this work does not cause any hindrance in their official duties and responsibilities.

In a letter dated September 5 Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan said, "After due deliberation by the Government, it has been decided that participation of any Government employee in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) branch (morning/evening meeting) and other cultural/social activities will not be considered as a violation of Uttarakhand State Employees Conduct Rules, 2002 (as amended from time to time)."

Additional Chief Secretary further stated that such participation or contribution can be done only before and after Government office hours.

"In this connection, I have been directed that a Government employee can participate or contribute in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) branch (morning/evening meeting) and other cultural/social activities only on the condition that this work does not cause any hindrance in his official duties and responsibilities. Such participation or contribution can be done only before and after Government office hours," he added.

He further stated that in this regard, all the Government orders issued earlier shall be deemed to be superseded.

Earlier an order reportedly issued by the Ministry of Personnel that permits government servants to part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had resulted in a war of words between the opposition and the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said that the "unconstitutional order" issued 58 years ago imposing a ban on government employees from taking part in RSS activities has been withdrawn by the central government.

"The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place," Mr Malviya stated on X on Monday citing the July 9 order.

"The ban was imposed because, on November 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing. On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)