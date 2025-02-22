Forest Funds Used For Buying iPhones, Laptops In Uttarakhand: CAG Report

A central audit has found massive financial irregularities in Uttarakhand, including the use of funds meant for forest conservation for buying iPhones and office decor items, besides the violation of other rules. A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the financial year 2021-22 has revealed that the forest and health departments, and the Workers Welfare Board used public funds without planning and permission.

The report, which was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly during the Budget Session yesterday, said the Workers Welfare Board spent Rs 607 crore without permission from the government between 2017 and 2021. Even rules for the transfer of forest land were violated, the report said.

It found that funds worth nearly Rs 14 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) - which works to mitigate the impact of forest land diversion - were diverted for other activities.

These funds were used to buy laptops, laptops, fridges, and coolers, besides other purposes like renovation of buildings and paying for court cases, the report said.

CAMPA manages funds collected for forest land but diverted to non-forest uses. Their guidelines suggest afforestation should be carried out within a year or two growing seasons after getting the funds, but the report pointed out that it took over eight years to conduct compensatory afforestation in 37 cases.

The CAG report has also flagged the selection of land in a wrongful manner under the CAMPA scheme.

Besides, forest land transfer rules were also ignored. It said the centre had given in-principle approval for non-forestry work like road, power lines, water supply lines, railways, and off-road lines, but permission from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) was necessary.

In 52 cases between 2014 and 2022, work was started without the DFO's permission.

The CAG report also flagged a low survival rate of the planted trees. During 2017-22, it was only 33%, lower than the 60-65% mandated by the Forest Research Institute, the report pointed out.

The report also flagged the distribution of expired medicines in government hospitals. At least three government hospitals had stocks of 34 expired medicines and some of those had expired over two years ago, it found.

The CAG also highlighted the need for new rules in view of a shortage of super specialist doctors in Uttarakhand. At least 70% of posts for specialist doctors in the hilly areas and 50% of such posts in the plains are vacant, the report said, adding that 250 doctors were allowed to continue despite violating the lockdown.

While the Congress has used the findings to accuse the government of wasting public funds, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has said he has ordered a probe into the matter related to his department.