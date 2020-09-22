Uttar Pradesh Gets Moderate Rain, More Expected Tomorrow

Rain, thunderstorms expected in east and west UP on Wednesday (representational image)

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said.

According to the weather office, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also occurred at a few places.

Some localities in eastern UP also saw dust storms today.

Karwi in Chitrakoot and Handia in Allahabad recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Varanasi and Amroha received 3 cm rainfall, the MeT department said.

Haraiya in Basti, Azamgarh, Ballia and Bulandshahr received 2 cm rainfall.

The Met department said, rain and thunderstorms are very likely at most places in east and west UP on Wednesday.