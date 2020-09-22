Uttar Pradesh Gets Moderate Rain, More Expected Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh weather update: The Met department said rain and thunderstorms are very likely at most places in east and west UP on Wednesday.

Rain, thunderstorms expected in east and west UP on Wednesday (representational image)

Lucknow:

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said.

According to the weather office, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also occurred at a few places. 

Some localities in eastern UP also saw dust storms today.

Karwi in Chitrakoot and Handia in Allahabad recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Varanasi and Amroha received 3 cm rainfall, the MeT department said.

Haraiya in Basti, Azamgarh, Ballia and Bulandshahr received 2 cm rainfall.

The Met department said, rain and thunderstorms are very likely at most places in east and west UP on Wednesday.

