Uttar Pradesh Records Highest-Ever Daily Spike Of 18,021 COVID-19 Cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths, a senior official said.

With this, the state's infection tally stands at 7,23,582 and the number of deaths at 9,309.

UP's previous biggest jump of 15,353 cases was recorded on April 11.

"In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged during this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,309 deaths since the start of the pandemic," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters in Lucknow.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin.

Lucknow reported 18 deaths, Kanpur 10, Allahabad eight and Gautam Buddh Nagar four, the bulletin stated.

Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state.

So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday, the bulletin said.

Mr Prasad said 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment the testing capacity.

Meanwhile, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, his private assistant Alok Mathur said.

Meerganj MLA DC Verma and BJP district president Pawan Sharma have also tested positive for the disease.



