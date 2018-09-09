Condition Of UP Cop, Who Consumed Rat Poison, Very Critical: Police

Surendra Kumar Das, 30 was posted in Kanpur as the Superintendent of Police City (East) last month

IPS officer Surendra Kumar Das, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after consuming some poisonous substance, is in a "very critical" condition, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said on Saturday.

Mr Das, 30, an IPS officer of the 2014 batch, who was posted in Kanpur as the Superintendent of Police City (East) last month, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after consuming a poisonous substance.

"The best medical treatment is being administered to the officer and all efforts are being made by the doctors to save him, Mr Singh, who visited the hospital on Saturday, said, adding that Mr Das's health condition was still "very critical".

Dr Rajesh Agarwal, a senior doctor at the private hospital where Mr Das is admitted, said many organs of the officer's body have stopped working.

"Blood circulation in one of his legs has also stopped after which doctors started an emergency operation in the makeshift Operation Theatre (OT) in the ICU where he was put on ventilator for respiratory support. A lot of blood loss may take place during the operation and there will be need for more blood," he said.

Around 20 constables from the Reserve Police Lines have arrived at the hospital to donate blood for the officer.

His guardians have also been informed about his deteriorating condition as well as the risks associated with the operation, Dr Agarwal said.

Dr Pranav Ojha, who has arrived in Kanpur from Mumbai, is supervising a team of doctors treating the IPS officer, he said.

Dr Agarwal said the Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, an advanced medical setup used for critically-ill patients of poisoning, is being used to control organs damage and to support heart and lungs to reduce strain on them for the speedy recovery.

The extent of recovery can only be gauged after the removal of the ECMO machine, he added.

The DGP said district police officials have been asked to remain in regular touch with the doctors and to arrange everything necessary for the IPS officer's treatment.

SSP Anant Deo had on Thursday said the officer apparently consumed the poisonous substance due to marriage troubles.

Investigations so far indicate that the IPS officer was in acute depression for the past few days and had searched Google for ways to commit suicide, Mr Deo said, adding that he consumed 'sulphas' powder that he had asked his domestic help to bring from the market for killing rats.