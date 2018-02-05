Uttar Pradesh Government Mulling App To Make Revenue Officers More Accountable

This was announced yesterday by state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi at a Pension Mela in the Tarkulwa block in Deoria.
"The BJP government will provide CUG (Closed User Groups) number smart-phones through the agriculture department to lekhpals (revenue officers). In these, smart-phones there will be an app, which will help the lekhpals to upload all the information pertaining to their village.
"The officers concerned will also be able to know the location of the lekhpals, and the lekhpals cannot give any excuses," he said.
The app on the smart-phone would enable revenue officers to provide relevant information to parties concerned, Mr Shahi said.
He also said, "The UP government is helping everyone without making any discrimination. Instead of religion and caste, the poverty status of people has been made the criteria."