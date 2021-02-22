UP Budget 2021 Live Updates: UP Government Presents First Paperless Budget

UP Budget 2021 Updates: Farm sector, infrastructure, COVID-19 are likely to be the cores areas of focus.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is presenting its first paperless budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. This will likely be the last budget of the BJP government, before the state goes to polls next year.

Farm sector, infrastructure, employment generation, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be the cores areas of focus.

Ahead of the presentation of the budget, the state legislative assembly speaker on Sunday said that subsequently everything including the agenda of the House, and questions and answers will become paperless.

All members of the State Legislature have been provided iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.

On February 2, Mr Adityanath had directed that the state cabinet should hold a virtual meeting in the future for which ministers must be given training.

The budget will be available on the 'Uttar Pradesh Government Budget' app and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Here are the live updates on Uttar Pradesh Budget Session:

Feb 22, 2021 11:21 (IST) Yogi Adityanath-led government presents its first paperless budget in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.



Feb 22, 2021 10:58 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna with the budget briefcase. He will table the budget today in UP Assembly.



(Pic source: Suresh Khanna's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/EQ3G6V5cZd - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021