Former Mayawati's Party Minister Rangnath Mishra Joins BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra joined the BJP in Lucknow on Saturday.

Mr Mishra was the secondary education minister from 2007-2012 in the BSP government headed by Mayawati.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manish Rawat also joined the BJP, the saffron party said.

Former SP MLA from Sidhauli, Manish Rawat, BSP MLA from Bhadohi, Rangnath Mishra &SP Leader, Dr Manoj Kumar Prajapati joined @BJP4UP in presence of @swatantrabjp Ji & @satyakumar_y Ji in Lucknow.



A warm welcome& extending wishes on a new beginning for a New UP.

It said Mr Rawat joined the party for reposing faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje was present on this occasion.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed the leaders into the party fold.