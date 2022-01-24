Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: After Aparna Yadav, Another Samajwadi Party Leader Joins BJP

Subhash Rai move to join the BJP comes days after the high-profile induction of Aparna Yadav.

Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Rai, who represents Jalalpur constituency in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, joined the BJP today. Subhash Rai's move to join the BJP comes days after the high-profile induction of Aparna Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother.



Mr Rai was welcomed into the party by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Noting that Mr Rai was in the BJP earlier, Mr Singh said his return to the party was "ghar wapsi" which will strengthen it in the region.

"There is rule of law in the state. Peace and spirit of nationalism are in ascendence in the state," he said, saying that the Jalalpur MLA joined the party due to these reasons.

BJP MP and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said a wave in his party's favour is blowing in the state and that those who want to practice politics of development and nationalism are joining it from other parties too.

Last week, Aparna Yadav made headline grabbing switch to the BJP citing BJP's 'double engine work' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

She also said that for the safety of women, it is necessary that a BJP government is formed in Uttar Pradesh.

"I have also been influenced with BJP's works and schemes including Swachh Bharat mission, the welfare of women, employment. I will work in my fullest capacity," she added.

The BJP is widely expected to give her a seat to contest. But for the party, getting her on board is more about optics and getting back at Akhilesh Yadav after many prominent backward caste leaders switched to the Samajwadi Party last week.

With inputs from PTI