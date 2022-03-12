Mayawati's Party Boycotts TV Debates Over 'Media Campaign' In UP Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati blamed the “casteist agenda" of the media, which she claimed hurt the party's chances in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Mayawati said that her party would boycott TV debates.

BSP plummeted to its lowest ever tally of only one seat in the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The work done by the media during the UP assembly elections to harm the Ambedkarite BSP movement by adopting casteist hatred and hateful attitude in the direction of their bosses is not hidden from anyone," Mayawati said on Twitter.

On Friday, Mayawati had said it was the media's aggressive propaganda showing the BSP as the "B team of the BJP" that drove away Muslims and anti-BJP voters from it.