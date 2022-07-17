US Woman Dials Parents Home, Says She's Kidnapped In India. Then A Twist.

Police also found that her Visa had expired on June 6. (Representational)

An American woman faked her own kidnapping in India to "emotionally blackmail" her parents in the US, the police said. The Delhi Police solved the case within 24 hours of its registration.

Chloe Renee McLaughlin arrived in Delhi on May 3 and informed her family that she was being assaulted by an unidentified individual. She went missing after reporting the incident to her family, the United States Embassy informed the Delhi police.

On July 9, she wrote an email to the American citizen service, telling them she was in an "unsafe environment" where she was being tortured emotionally and physically.

A day later Ms McLaughlin spoke to her mother Sandra through a video call on WhatsApp. The mother tried to gather some more information about her but an unknown individual entered the room and she had to disconnect the call.

Soon after the US Embassy expressed concern over the matter and a case was filed on July 15. Using the IP address used by the woman for sending the email and IP addresses used by the WhatsApp number she had placed a call from, various teams were formed and dispatched to suspected locations.

The police team caught Okoroafor Chibuike Okoro, a Nigerian national, from Gurgaon. His mobile was used by the woman while making the WhatsApp call to her mother. On sustained interrogation, he revealed the location of the woman who was found in Greater Noida.

After the rescue and examination of the woman, it was revealed that she had staged the incident to emotionally blackmail her parents. It was also found that her Visa had expired on June 6.

The woman befriended Okoroafor Chibuike Okoro through Facebook and after her arrival in India she was staying with him, the police said.

Further investigation of the case was underway, they said.