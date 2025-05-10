"India's Approach Always Responsible, Remains So": S Jaishankar Tells US

A senior US diplomat has highlighted the need for de-escalating the situation between India and Pakistan, amid furious attempts by Islamabad to target civilian areas alongside military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that both India and Pakistan need to "identify methods to de-escalate". In response, Mr Jaishankar pointed out India's approach has been "measured and responsible".

"Had a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so," Mr Jaishankar said in an online post this morning.

Follow live updates here

Rubio, a key figure in Donald Trump's administration, had made a similar appeal to Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir earlier in the day. US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this morning that Rubio had offered US assistance to ensure the two sides begin "constructive" talks.

This is the second time Rubio spoke to Mr Jaishankar in a week. Earlier this week, he had emphasised the need for de-escalation in a call with the Indian foreign minister. Speaking to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately, he had also reiterated that Islamabad must take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

President Trump, too, had encouraged the two countries to de-escalate.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier said that the President understands that the two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before he took over the Oval Office, and that he wants to see it de-escalate.

The Rubio-Jaishankar call came at a time when facts emerged from the western frontiers of India of an "irresponsible and cowardly" act by Islamabad to target civilian areas in the country, alongside failed strikes at three air bases.

Overnight shelling by Pakistani troops claimed the life of a senior official in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, adding to over a dozen deaths earlier reported in cross-border firing by Islamabad. The border areas remain vulnerable as responsible behaviour, such as avoiding civilian targets, is not expected from Pakistan.

India began Operation Sindoor three days ago in response to the April 22 massacre of 26 civilians by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Pahalgam, and struck terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.