"US Stands Strong With India Against Terror": Trump On Attack In Pahalgam

The United States stands strong with India, underlined US President Donald Trump, sending a message of solidarity with New Delhi as a terror attack targeting tourists killed 26 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam, which lies about 90 kilometres by road from the key city of Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" in the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging the attackers "will be brought to justice".

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance, a four-day tour of India with his wife Usha and children, shared condolences with the families of the victims of the "horrific attack".

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India," he posted on X. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that "the attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years", with the death toll "still being ascertained".

"This attack on our visitors is an abomination," he said in a statement. "The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt."