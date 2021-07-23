US Secretary Of State To Visit India Next Week, Will Meet PM Modi

Antony Blinken will visit India from July 27-28 (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in India on Tuesday and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the US State Department announced on Friday.

It will be Mr Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State after US President Joe Biden's election.

He will meet Mr Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, and Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership," the US State Department said in a statement.

"Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further," it said.

"Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest - including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN," the statement added.