US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti Meets Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

S Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as they discussed deepening of ties between the two countries.

In a post on X after the meeting, Mr Kharge said India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values.

"Delighted to meet Ambassador of the US to India, HE Mr. Eric Garcetti, Minister-Counselor of Political Affairs, Mr. Graham Mayer and Chief of Staff, Ms. Lisa Brown and discussed deepening of ties between the two countries," the Congress chief said.

The US Ambassador met Mr Kharge at the latter's residence here.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)