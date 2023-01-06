Urvashi Rautela Posts Pic Of Mumbai Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the news multiple times for comments about each other.

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who shared a cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's accident, has now posted a snap of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on her Instagram story.

The post was shared shortly after the 25-year-old cricketer was airlifted to the hospital in suburban Andheri from Dehradun for the treatment of ligament injuries in the knee and ankle he suffered in a car crash. Though the actor did not write anything in her Insta story, but she mentioned that she was in Mumbai at the time.

The horrific car accident occurred on December 30 when Rishabh Pant, who was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee, lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. Mr Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have grabbed the headlines multiple times for their comments about each other. The rumours about their relationship emerged in 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. But in 2019, Mr Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. He even shared a picture with Isha on Instagram.

Though Urvashi Rautela did not write anything, but the actor she mentioned that she was in Mumbai at the time.

A few months ago, Ms Rautela shared a post about some "Chhotu bhaiya" along with hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya and #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl that made internet abuzz. The actor put out the post after Rishabh Pant, in a now-deleted post, said "some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity".

The post was in response to Ms Rautela's interview in which she referred to a certain Mr. 'RP' giving her missed calls after she did not go to meet him. Rishabh Pant replied to her via Instagram, asking her to leave him alone.

Last week, after Rishabh Pant's car accident, Ms Rautela posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it as 'Praying' along with a white heart emoji, white dove emoji and a series of stars.