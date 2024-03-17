Upset Over Constant Harassment, UP Teen Sets Herself On Fire, Dies

The police said that the accused will be arrested soon

An 18-year-old girl died by suicide after she was allegedly harassed by two men in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

She set herself on fire on Saturday morning, hours after she was harassed by the two men living in her neighborhood in Hussaingunj, her family members said. They also claimed that the two men used to molest her daily.

"She was harassed while she was going to her residence. Upset over the incident, she set herself on fire at her house. Before she took her last breath, she told her mother the names of the two men who had harassed her," her family member told reporters.

The police confirmed that the girl died after she set herself on fire.

"The family members have accused the neighbors of molesting her. A forensic team has been called and an investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

The victim's family has demanded that her post-mortem should not be conducted till the accused are arrested.