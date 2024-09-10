Update Your Aadhaar By September 14 Or Pay A Fine

If you don't update Aadhaar by Sept 14, you will have to pay Rs 50 for any updates (Representational)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that Aadhaar cards issued more than 10 years ago, and not updated since, will need to be revalidated before September 14. To update these cards, holders must submit proof of identity and proof of address documents.

The UIDAI has set this deadline to ensure that all Aadhaar details remain accurate and up-to-date. After the September 14 cutoff, those who have not updated their Aadhaar cards will face a Rs 50 fine for any changes made later.

Aadhaar authentication is essential as it verifies individuals' demographic and biometric details against UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

How To Update Your Aadhaar Card Online

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you update your Aadhaar card details online:

Go to Aadhaar portal myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once logged in, select your language and click on the "Aadhaar Update" option. Review the identity and address details shown in your profile. If all information is correct, click on the option: "I verify that the above details are correct." Choose the documents you wish to submit for identity and address verification from the available drop-down menus. Upload the selected documents, ensuring that each file is under 2 MB and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format. Review all the provided information, then submit your request to update your Aadhaar details. Track the status using the 14-digit update request number.

What Happens If You Don't Update Your Aadhaar By September 14?

If you don't update your Aadhaar card by September 14, you will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for any updates.

Will My Aadhar Become Invalid If Not Updated?

There is no truth to the claims that an Aadhaar card will become useless or invalid if not updated by that deadline. Even if your Aadhaar is over 10 years old, it will remain functional and can be used as usual for identification purposes. The only change is the end of the free update period.